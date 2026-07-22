Zach Neto And Angels Face Cardinals On July 22

Neto is hitting for a .238 BA, .327 OBP and .445 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 69 runs. In 444 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 22 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Hunter Dobbins starts for the first time this season for the Cardinals.

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