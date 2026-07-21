Zach Neto And Angels Take On Cardinals On July 21

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 69 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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