Zach Neto And Angels Take On Cardinals On July 21
Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .325 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 69 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 22 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.00 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.