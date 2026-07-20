Zach Neto And Angels Take On Cardinals On July 20

Neto is hitting for a .235 BA, .326 OBP and .446 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 69 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Neto has recorded 13 steals on 22 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.73 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.