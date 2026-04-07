Zach Neto And Angels Face Braves On April 7

Neto is hitting for a .233 BA, .353 OBP and .558 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 10 runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third of the season.

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