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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Face Braves On April 7

Zach Neto and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .233 BA, .353 OBP and .558 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .911 and he has scored 10 runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in six runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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