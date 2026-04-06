Zach Neto And Angels Face Braves On April 6

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .362 OBP and .513 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored nine runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in five runs. Neto has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

The Braves will look to Chris Sale (2-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.