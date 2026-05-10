Zach Neto And Angels Take On Blue Jays On May 10

Neto is hitting for a .222 BA, .330 OBP and .399 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 18 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 5 against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.