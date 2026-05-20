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Zach Neto
Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto

Los Angeles Angels • #9 SS

Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On May 20

Zach Neto and the Los Angeles Angels will face the Athletics at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Neto has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .338 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 32 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Neto

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