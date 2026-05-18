Zach Neto And Angels Take On Athletics On May 18

Neto is hitting for a .223 BA, .333 OBP and .397 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 30 runs. In 216 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Neto has recorded seven steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

J.T. Ginn (2-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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