Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Athletics On June 20

Neto is hitting for a .225 BA, .327 OBP and .451 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 52 runs. In 339 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 35 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending J.T. Ginn (5-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

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