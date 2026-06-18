Zach Neto And Angels Take On Athletics On June 18

Neto is hitting for a .228 BA, .330 OBP and .449 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 51 runs. In 330 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 34 runs. Neto has recorded 11 steals on 17 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

The Athletics will send Gage Jump (2-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.

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