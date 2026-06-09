Zach Neto And Angels Take On Astros On June 9

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .338 OBP and .450 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 45 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 32 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Kai-Wei Teng makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.06 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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