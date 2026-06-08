Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Astros On June 8

Neto is hitting for a .231 BA, .337 OBP and .441 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 44 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Neto has recorded 10 steals on 16 attempts. He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Dodgers.

The Astros will send Spencer Arrighetti (7-1) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 1.94 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.