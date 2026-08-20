Zach Neto And Angels Face Astros On Aug. 20

Neto is hitting for a .224 BA, .308 OBP and .409 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 76 runs. In 548 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Neto has recorded 17 steals on 27 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert (8-6 with a 3.11 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season.

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