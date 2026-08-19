Zach Neto And Angels Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 19

Neto is hitting for a .224 BA, .309 OBP and .410 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 76 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 54 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Astros.

Ethan Pecko gets the call to start for the Astros, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.