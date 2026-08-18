Zach Neto And Angels Face Astros On Aug. 18

Neto is hitting for a .221 BA, .307 OBP and .407 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 76 runs. In 540 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Neto has recorded 16 steals on 26 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Cristian Javier (1-3 with a 6.68 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.