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Zach Eflin
Baltimore Orioles

Zach Eflin

Baltimore Orioles • #24 SP

Zach Eflin And Orioles Play Rangers On March 31

Zach Eflin will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Eflin has -140 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Eflin went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Eflin

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