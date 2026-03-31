Zach Eflin And Orioles Play Rangers On March 31

Eflin went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Rangers averaged 4.2 runs per game last season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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