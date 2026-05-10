Zach Dezenzo And Astros Take On Reds On May 10
Zach Dezenzo and the Houston Astros will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Dezenzo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Dezenzo had a .245 BA, .321 OBP and .367 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .688 and he scored 17 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Reds.
The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (1-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.