Zach Dezenzo And Astros Take On Reds On May 10

Dezenzo had a .245 BA, .321 OBP and .367 SLG with a 33.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .688 and he scored 17 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in 10 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (1-2) out to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.13 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

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