Zach Dezenzo And Astros Take On Mariners On May 13

Dezenzo is hitting for a .167 BA, .231 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored two runs. In 13 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.

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