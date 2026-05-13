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Zach Dezenzo
Houston Astros

Zach Dezenzo

Houston Astros • #9 3B

Zach Dezenzo And Astros Take On Mariners On May 13

Zach Dezenzo and his Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Dezenzo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Dezenzo is hitting for a .167 BA, .231 OBP and .500 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored two runs. In 13 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Bryce Miller makes his first start of the season for the Mariners.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zach Dezenzo

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