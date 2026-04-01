Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Tigers On April 1
Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Gallen has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gallen is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Tigers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.