FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks • #23 SP

Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Tigers On April 1

Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Detroit Tigers at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Gallen has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Gallen is 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Tigers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zac Gallen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News