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Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks • #23 SP

Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Gallen has -186 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zac Gallen

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