Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Play Phillies On April 12

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and nine strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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