Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On April 7

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and four strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.