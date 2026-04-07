FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks • #23 SP

Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On April 7

Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gallen has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and four strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zac Gallen

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Arizona DiamondbacksRecent Arizona Diamondbacks Player News

View All Arizona Diamondbacks Player News