Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Mets On April 7
Zac Gallen will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Gallen has -146 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday morning.
What It Means
Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and four strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing four hits.
The Mets are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.