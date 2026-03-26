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Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks • #23 SP

Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Face Dodgers On March 26

Zac Gallen will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Gallen has +108 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Gallen went 13-15 with a 4.83 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Dodgers averaged 5.1 runs per game last year, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zac Gallen

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