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Zac Gallen
Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks • #23 SP

Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Face Blue Jays On April 19

Zac Gallen will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Toronto Blue Jays at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Zac Gallen

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