Zac Gallen And Diamondbacks Face Blue Jays On April 19

Gallen is 1-1 with a 3.51 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.