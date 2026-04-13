Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Square Off Against Yankees On April 13
Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.