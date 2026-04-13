Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Square Off Against Yankees On April 13

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.