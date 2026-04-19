Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Padres On April 19

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.