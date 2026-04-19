FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi

Los Angeles Angels • #16 SP

Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Padres On April 19

Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:07 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yusei Kikuchi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News