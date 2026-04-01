Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Cubs On April 1
Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kikuchi is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.