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Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi

Los Angeles Angels • #16 SP

Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Cubs On April 1

Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Wednesday, April 1 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Kikuchi is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.

The Cubs are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yusei Kikuchi

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