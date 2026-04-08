Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Braves On April 8

Kikuchi is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.