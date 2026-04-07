Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Braves On April 7

Kikuchi is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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