FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yusei Kikuchi
Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi

Los Angeles Angels • #16 SP

Yusei Kikuchi And Angels Face Braves On April 7

Yusei Kikuchi will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Kikuchi has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kikuchi is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA and eight strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Braves are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yusei Kikuchi

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles AngelsRecent Los Angeles Angels Player News

View All Los Angeles Angels Player News