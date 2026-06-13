Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against White Sox On June 13

Yamamoto is 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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