Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against White Sox On June 13
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +114 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.