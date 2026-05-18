Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 18
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.