Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 18

Yamamoto is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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