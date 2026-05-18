FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On May 18

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -128 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 3-3 with a 3.60 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News