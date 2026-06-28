Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On June 28

Yamamoto is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.