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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 5

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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