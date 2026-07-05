Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 5

Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up three hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.