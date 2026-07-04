Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 4

Yamamoto is 8-5 with a 2.67 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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