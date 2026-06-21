Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Orioles On June 21

Yamamoto is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.