FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Orioles On June 21

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 21 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News