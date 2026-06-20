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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Orioles On June 20

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -150 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday, June 13 when he threw 8 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Orioles are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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