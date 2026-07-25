Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Mets On July 25
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Saturday, July 25 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed nine innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.