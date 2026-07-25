Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Mets On July 25

Yamamoto is 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed nine innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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