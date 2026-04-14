Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Mets On April 14

Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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