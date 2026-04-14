Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Mets On April 14
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -108 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.1 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.