Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On April 1
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.