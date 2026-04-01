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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Guardians On April 1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 1 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -104 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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