Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 12

Yamamoto is 3-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Tuesday, May 5 when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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