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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 12

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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