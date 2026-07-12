Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On July 12

Yamamoto is 9-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.