Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On July 11
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up three hits.
The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.