Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Face Diamondbacks On July 11

Yamamoto is 9-5 with a 2.49 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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