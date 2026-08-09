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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 9

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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