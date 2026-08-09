Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 9

Yamamoto is 11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.