Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On Aug. 8

Yamamoto is 11-7 with a 2.76 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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