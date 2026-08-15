Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 15

Yamamoto is 12-7 with a 2.60 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.