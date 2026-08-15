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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 15

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 12-7 with a 2.60 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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