Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Play Brewers On Aug. 14

Yamamoto is 11-7 with a 2.65 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing three hits.

The Brewers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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