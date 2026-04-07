Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 7
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, April 7 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Blue Jays are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 1.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.