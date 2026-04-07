Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 7

Yamamoto is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 1.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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