Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 4
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for his Los Angeles Dodgers against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Yamamoto is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.