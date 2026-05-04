Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 4

Yamamoto is 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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