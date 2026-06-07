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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Take On Angels On June 7

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw eight innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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