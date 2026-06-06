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Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Los Angeles Dodgers • #18 SP

Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 6

Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Yamamoto has +110 odds to record over 7.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Yamamoto is 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

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