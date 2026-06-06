Yoshinobu Yamamoto And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On June 6

Yamamoto is 5-4 with a 2.86 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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