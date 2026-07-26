Yordan Alvarez And Astros Play White Sox On July 26

Alvarez is hitting for a .325 BA, .431 OBP and .646 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.077, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored 72 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 77 runs (2nd in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.16 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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